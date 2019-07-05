Inside Homewood Police pursuit policy

“There’s a lot of things he’s having to think about and monitor," says Sgt. Justin Self, the man in charge of the Homewood Police Department’s training division, about the responsibilities an officer in hot pursuit. "Road conditions, traffic conditions, what the offender’s doing inside the vehicle, what kind of movements he’s making. He’s also having to plan for the future when this thing comes to an end. Whether it’s a crash or the offender gives up--how are we going to approach the vehicle? Does the passenger run, does the driver run?”