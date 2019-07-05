Infrared camera helps nab shooter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies were able to arrest a man who fired several times into a home, thanks to technology.
On July 3 someone decided to create some pre-holiday drama and fireworks of their own by scaring folks in the Minor Heights neighborhood.
59-year-old Ronnie Colvin was intoxicated at a home when he was asked to leave. He did, but officials say when he came back he fired gunshots into the house and took off.
The Sheriff’s Office brought out Star One, a helicopter equipped with an infrared camera. They were able to track Colvin on the run from the sky. He ran into the nearby woods before heading to his home, where he was surrounded by sheriff’s deputies and taken into custody. Star One and the camera get credit for the arrest.
“It’s a camera package. It has thermal imagery and it is very precise. we have used it several occasions as far as finding suspects that run from us. It is very good while it is day time or night.” Sgt. James Perry said.
One neighbor said so many shots were fired that night, that he thought they were fireworks. Colvin faces multiple charges. Discharging a firearm into an occupied building, reckless endangerment, menacing, third degree assault and public intoxication. .
