Grilling Safety Tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - July Fourth means lots of grilling and lots of food. But be careful, those hot grills can start fires. The Birmingham Fire Department wants you to be careful grilling out today. Keep the grill at least ten feet from the house. Check all your propane connections. Make sure you follow the proper instructions when lighting the grill. Never use lighter fluid on propane grills. If a propane grill is hard starting turn it off and start again. Let the fumes dissipate. Of course have water on hand. Be careful when it comes to disposing of your coals and embers.