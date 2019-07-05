Former NBA pros hold Basketball camp for aspiring young players

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When Kamil Goodman arrived at the Young 3 Basketball Camp this morning at Parker High School, she had no clue who would be there.
“I’m shocked. I didn’t expect this to come to Birmingham, I’m excited," she said.
Several former NBA pros, including former Alabama basketball star James Robinson, taught more than 75 aspiring young players the fundamentals of basketball, how to make good decisions and how to set goals.
“Once the kids find out who you are and then they google you, you really have their attention and can teach them so many skills on and off the court, it’s fun," said James Robinson.
“It’s so important because when they’re young, they’re like sponges and they’re able to learn and create good habits," added Young 3 Vice President Charles “Choo” Smith.
The main focus of the Young 3 Basketball Camp is to teach the kids how to play 3-on-3 basketball with hopes of growing the game.
“Because it’s an Olympic sport now, we want them to understand there are opportunities for them to not only play professional 3-on-3 but also to get a gold medal and that’s the big vision we have is to have kids playing basketball all across the globe,” said Young 3 President, Jerome Williams.
For Goodman a Parker High School basketball player, it’s an experience she’ll always remember.
“I’m going to take these skills and practice them at home because it’s very important, I’m just glad they came out here in the community," Goodman added.
The Young 3 Basketball Camp is part of the Big 3 Basketball event this weekend. The Big 3 Basketball League gets underway Saturday, at 5pm at the BJCC.
