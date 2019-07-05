FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures expected today and Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We hope you were able to have a safe and great Fourth of July yesterday! We are starting the day dry with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. It is going to be another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-90s with feels-like temperatures approaching triple digits. With plenty of humidity in place, showers and storms are expected to fire up this afternoon. Best concentration of showers and storms will likely occur in East Alabama and into Georgia. If you live in West Alabama, your rain chances are smaller. Rain chance will be around 30 percent this afternoon and evening with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Saturday will be hot and humid with highs in the mid-90s. We could see some pockets of upper 90s in parts of Pickens, Tuscaloosa, Hale and Greene counties. Feels like temperatures will likely climb in the 100-105 degree range. We’ll keep a small chance for a few storms to develop in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday will likely be the driest day of the weekend.
NEXT BIG THING: Storm chances will begin to increase across Alabama Saturday night into Sunday as a shortwave of energy (weak cold front) moves into the Southeast. We could see a cluster of storms move through Northwest Alabama late Saturday evening with additional showers and storms developing Sunday afternoon. The storms that form will have the potential to be strong and possibly severe. Main threats will be gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. High temperatures will trend slightly cooler in the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday thanks to more clouds and higher rain chances.
EARLY NEXT WEEK: We’ll trend mostly dry and hot as we go into next Monday through Wednesday. Each day will give us a chance for an isolated storm or two. High temperatures will likely trend above average with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
WATCHING THE GULF COAST NEXT WEEK: Both of our long-range models are showing a stalled boundary along the Gulf Coast for early next week. They also indicate the possibility for an area of low pressure to develop and possibly gaining tropical characteristics. Since nothing has formed, it is far too early to determine where this low will develop and how it could impact Alabama. We do anticipate a stormy Gulf Coast for the middle and end of next week. If you have beach plans, expect a high rip current threat along the coast. If the system pulls northwards, we might have to dramatically increase our rain chances. If the low forms, it looks like it will remain weak. Hurricane season is here, so it isn’t unusual to see a storm develop along the northern Gulf Coast for this time of the year. If it receives a name, it would be called Barry.
