FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures expected today and Saturday

WATCHING THE GULF COAST NEXT WEEK: Both of our long-range models are showing a stalled boundary along the Gulf Coast for early next week. They also indicate the possibility for an area of low pressure to develop and possibly gaining tropical characteristics. Since nothing has formed, it is far too early to determine where this low will develop and how it could impact Alabama. We do anticipate a stormy Gulf Coast for the middle and end of next week. If you have beach plans, expect a high rip current threat along the coast. If the system pulls northwards, we might have to dramatically increase our rain chances. If the low forms, it looks like it will remain weak. Hurricane season is here, so it isn’t unusual to see a storm develop along the northern Gulf Coast for this time of the year. If it receives a name, it would be called Barry.