Fireworks trash- who cleans up?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The day after July 4th, some communities are littered with fireworks debris. Most people cleanup after their own fireworks. Most companies that put on shows clean up as well, but there are some people who simply don’t clean up at all.
It may not be hard to find areas around your home or community where there are obvious signs of lots of fireworks being set off.
Fultondale Mayor Jim Lowery says it’s illegal to use fireworks in Fultondale for fire safety and personal safety reasons. Still, Lowery encourages people to cleanup after July 4th. If the city finds the person responsible for the mess, they will contact them for the cleanup, otherwise it will cost taxpayers.
“If you are doing it in a neighborhood and it’s legal there, you need always to cleanup after yourself. That is a good model for your children to begin with. However if it’s left there on the street and nobody knows who did it, the cities are going to have to be responsible for it.” Lowery said.
If you see a mess of fireworks, contact your city or county officials.
