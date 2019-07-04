Body recovered in Elk River

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was recovered in the Elk River and it’s believed to be the missing Kayaker.
According to the Limestone County Rescue Squad, 39-year-old Michael Rynders of Athens went missing at Elk River near Sportsman’s Park Wednesday night. Authorities say his kayak capsized.
Crews say Rynders was with his girlfriend, who says he yelled for her before disappearing.
It started as a search and rescue Wednesday night, but has now become a recovery effort.
