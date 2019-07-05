Birmingham City Council Want Celebratory Gunfire Arrests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you use a gun to celebrate July Fourth, some city leaders want you to go to jail. That was the message this week from the head of the Birmingham City Council’s Public safety committee Hunter Williams. Williams was serious and told Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, he expects to see arrests.
July fourth is usually not as big of a holiday for celebratory gunfire as New Year’s Eve. Still, it’s a danger, a threat to life and property.
Birmingham has added more Shotspotter devices around the city to detect gunfire. The Police Department plans to use the shotspotters to locate shooters. Williams made it clear to Chief Smith to not just report gunshots but to go get the people firing the guns. Williams said there it too much of a threat to public safety to not use the full resources of the department to get those shooters.
“We want the public to understand if they choose to celebrate with gunfire it is the expectation of the city council to apprehend those suspects and to charge them to the fullest extent of what the law will allow us to do so.” Williams said.
Williams wants to see a report after July fourth to see how many people were arrested, not just the number of gunshots detected by Shotspotter. It’s left up the police department when that report will be presented to the council.
