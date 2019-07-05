Anti-Road Rage Law signs going up

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Anti-Road Rage Law goes into effect in September and ALDOT wants you to be prepared.
As you drive the interstates in Birmingham, you may notice new, electronic signs signs, warning drivers about the Anti-Road Rage Law.
The law will only allow drivers to stay in the passing lane for about a mile and half or to pass another driver.
The good news is that for the first 60 days officers and troopers can only issue warnings.
The law is a seen as a way to curb road rage and violence. Many drivers believe the law is needed and hope it will be strongly enforced .
“I think it’s good. I’m glad they did it. I just hope they enforce it. and becomes something that will make the highways safer.” Jim Lowrey said.
AAA reports a lot of drivers feel angry over those driving slow in the left hand or passing lane. There are exceptions for the law, the weather, heavy traffic congestion or obstructions in the road.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.