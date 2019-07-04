Tuscaloosa celebration on the river

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Months of planning went into the Fourth of July Celebration on the River at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and today, you can see those ideas put into action.
People began setting up the kid’s zone this afternoon, which opens at 6pm.
There’s a performance in the amphitheater just before 7pm., and the Tuscaloosa symphony orchestra will be playing to the crowd for about an hour before the big fireworks show.
Organizers say there’s something here for everyone.
"It’s a big deal. It is our city and it is our park and recreation coming together for one of the biggest and best celebrations in the state,” Tuscaloosa Parks And Recreation Authority spokeswoman, Becky Booker expressed.
The fireworks show will close out the event at 9 o’clock Thursday night.
