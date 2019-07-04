Teen from Shelby County selected for FBI leadership program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Each year, only one high school student from the state is selected to attend the FBI’s youth leadership program and this year, the teenager selected is from our area.
16-year-old Luke Fondren from Leeds recently got back from the program in Quantico, Virginia.
Fondren says each day, they woke up at 5 a.m. and started with physical training. The rest of the day would include different classes on leadership and other things related to law enforcement.
There is an application for acceptance that includes an essay, interviews, and GPA requirements.
