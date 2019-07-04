Sherman plant plans blocked by city council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s planning and zoning committee has handed a big defeat to Sherman Industries Tuesday night.
The committee voted to zone the land off Fayette Ave, to mixed use.
This means Sherman can not build a concrete factory on the land.
The decision follows through on the Mayor Randall Woodfin’s promise last month that the plant would not be coming to West Birmingham.
Citizens vigorously protested the plant’s presence in their community.
