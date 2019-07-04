Sheriff’s office wants to make sure folks are boating safely

Shelby County, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s office has their marine patrol out on the water today and through the weekend.
Before you hit the water, there are some things you should know to keep your friends and family safe. The sheriffs office says the most common reason they pull over boaters is because of reckless driving and suspected drunk boating.
Lt. Mark Bishop, with the sheriff’s office, says if you do get pulled over, you need to have have all the safety equipment the law requires, or you will get a ticket.
“When you make the decision to operate a boat, you are taking on a lot of responsibility and one of those big responsibilities is ensuring the safety of all of your passengers on that watercraft. That includes a life jacket for everyone that is in good condition. You’re also required to have a fire extinguisher and some other safety equipment. It is on you as the captain of that boat, to make sure that all of those things are in place before you set out on the water,” he explains.
A sheriffs boat or a marine patrol boat can pull you over at anytime to do a safety inspection to make sure you have a boating license and the proper safety equipment.
