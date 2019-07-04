Scattered storms still possible for the Fourth of July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Independence Day! We are starting off the day mostly dry with some cloud cover in place. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid-70s. We will have another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. We are looking at a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Best time to see rain will be around the lunch hour with most of the activity coming to an end around sunset at 8 p.m. Best chance for rain looks to be in parts of East Alabama today. We can’t rule out a strong storm or two with frequent lightning and gusty winds as the main threat. We think that many locations will remain dry this evening for some fireworks. Temperatures slowly cooling down into the lower 80s around 9 p.m.