Scattered storms still possible for the Fourth of July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Independence Day! We are starting off the day mostly dry with some cloud cover in place. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid-70s. We will have another hot afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. We are looking at a 30 percent chance for widely scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Best time to see rain will be around the lunch hour with most of the activity coming to an end around sunset at 8 p.m. Best chance for rain looks to be in parts of East Alabama today. We can’t rule out a strong storm or two with frequent lightning and gusty winds as the main threat. We think that many locations will remain dry this evening for some fireworks. Temperatures slowly cooling down into the lower 80s around 9 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: We will keep a chance for rain in the forecast over the next several days. Models are backing off on our rain possibilities Friday and Saturday. Rain chance around 20-30 percent. With fewer storms to work with, temperatures could climb into the mid-90s on both days. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the triple digits. Just another reminder to stay hydrated and take several breaks if you have to be outdoors for a long period of time.
INCREASING STORMS SUNDAY: A weak frontal boundary will slowly move southwards into Alabama on Sunday producing scattered showers and thunderstorms. I think Sunday will give us our best rain chance for the next five to seven days. Temperatures will trend a few degrees cooler with highs in the lower 90s. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning as the main threats. We will fine tune this forecast as we approach the weekend. For now, Saturday is looking like the driest day to enjoy the outdoors.
MORE HEAT NEXT WEEK: Looking at the long range models, next week is shaping up to be mostly dry and very hot. Rain chances at 20 percent or less starting Tuesday and continuing into next Friday. Models are indicating temperatures remaining well above average with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
We hope you have a safe and wonderful Fourth of July!
