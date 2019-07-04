Hundreds lace up for 38th Annual Peavine Falls Run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of runners are lacing up their running shoes, to celebrate the 4th of July.
Thursday morning, more than 300 runners kicked off Independence Day racing, in the 38th Annual Peavine Falls Run at Oak Mountain State Park. The race is the largest July 4th race in the state. From the pavement to trails, the course climbs over 1,000 feet in elevation.
“I think it just shows that people really care about our country. I’m just proud to be here and live here, so it’s great to see people here dressing up in costumes and bringing out the American flags," said Peavine race director Hunter Bridwell. "It’s just a really great testament to our country.”
