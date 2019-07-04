Fourth of July Tuscaloosa motorcycle ride

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This is the second year in a row that some in the Tuscaloosa-area are showing their patriotism, by participating in a celebratory motorcycle ride.
The ride doesn’t have a specific name. It’s made up of a group of folks who share a love of country and motorcycles. They gathered at University Mall, Thursday morning.
Riders pulled out of the mall parking lot wearing patriotic clothing and American flags waving in the wind off their bikes.
They rode from Tuscaloosa to Northport and back. Along the way they hoped to show veterans and others, they appreciate the sacrifices that allow them to enjoy the freedoms we have today.
"This is just kind of a way to show our patriotism and saying thank you. You ought to be patriotic and recognize the sacrifice that our forefathers made so we can have this freedom to live here,” event organizer Eddie Fulmer said.
More than 50 motorcycle riders participated in today’s ride in Tuscaloosa.
