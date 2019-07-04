Firefighters stress fireworks safety

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster Fire Department is working to get an important message out to folks before they start shooting off fireworks this Fourth of July.
A lot of people were buying fireworks Wednesday, but firefighters all over our area want to make sure people use them safely.
The city of Alabaster allows people to use fireworks in the city. But firefighters are asking that folks stay away from homes and grassy areas when setting them off.
Also, make sure you keep a hose or a bucket of water near by.
Alabaster Fire Chief Tim Love says thousands are hurt every year from fireworks, but the injuries can be prevented.
“They are terribly unsafe, they always require adult supervision. Make sure you are in an open area - preferably a paved area. Fireworks can easily move over to grassy wooded areas and start a fire,” said Chief Love.
Love says the best decision is finding a local fireworks show near you that is put on by professionals instead of trying to put one on yourself.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.