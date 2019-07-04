ERs see a big boom in patients on the fourth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the fourth of July, emergency rooms to see a big boom in patients. Doctors say they see a lot of injuries involving both fireworks and alcohol. Those two things separately or together, can easily turn your celebration into a hospital visit.
Dr Chris Khatri is an ER doctor from Shelby Baptist and he says that he sees a lot of alcohol-related injuries..
“If you’re drinking and everything like that, you want to have some water with it because you don’t want to just drink excessively out in the summer. I know a lot of you are at the beach having fun or at the lakes doing whatever but you want to try to stay hydrated as well, because the main concern with alcohol is that it is just going to dehydrate you exponentially faster and you can end up in here easily,” he explains.
On average, more than 45,000 people visit U.S. hospital emergency rooms on the fourth.
Injuries from car accidents are common on any given day in the ER, but with more people on the road, doctors say they also see more of those injuries on holiday weekends.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.