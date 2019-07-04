Dunn Construction expands to Columbiana

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham construction company is expanding to Shelby County.
Dunn Construction has been in Birmingham for more than 140 years and the company wants to expand their business to Columbiana because they say it’s the perfect place for them to grow.
The building they bought is in the industrial area of Columbiana. It will be used for structural steel fabrication.
Chris Strickland works with Dunn Construction and he says that the company hopes to add more jobs to the facility, but don’t have a time frame yet for when that will happen.
“We are working to figure out how big it can be. The facility is larger than we plan to build, so we are planning for the business to grow into the facility itself,” Strickland explains.
They hope to have a ribbon cutting for the new building by the end of the summer.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.