Celebration on the River in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of the set up started Wednesday, but much of the work continued Thursday in Tuscaloosa at and near the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater for the Fourth of July Celebration on the River.
Months of planning went into Thursday’s event. Those ideas were put into action. Folks started setting up the kids zone this afternoon. Gates open at 6 p.m.
There’s a performance in the amphitheater just before 7 p.m. and the Tuscaloosa symphony orchestra will be playing to the crowd for about an hour before the big fireworks show. Organizers say there’s something for everyone.
"It’s a big deal. It is our city and it is our park and recreation coming together for the biggest and the best celebration, one of the biggest and best in the state,” Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority Spokeswoman Becky Booker expressed.
The fireworks show closes out the event at 9 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.