Amber Alert, Calhoun County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Catalina Chloe Rimpsey.
Catalina is a black female, 36 inches in height and weighs 31 pounds.
Be on the lookout for a Navy/tan 1999 Ford Econoline R150. Alabama tag 11fp201.
The little girl was seen last at Anniston, Alabama around 11:30 a.m. on July 3, 2019 and is believed to be in extreme danger.
She was abducted by her father 75-year-old Freddy Victory Rimpsey Sr and could possibly be travelling toward Chicago, IL
According to authorities, the father is known to visit a store near the Alabama and Georgia state line to play the lottery on Wednesdays.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 256-236-6600; or call 911.
