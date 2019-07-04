Bob Sykes BBQ cooks hundreds of ribs on July 4th

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Before Bob Sykes BBQ in Bessemer opened Thursday morning and 250 slabs of ribs were cooked and ready to go.
“We came in this morning and we started our fire about 1 a.m. so we came into the day ahead,” said owner Van Sykes.
Whether you’re dining in or getting it to go, BBQ is in high demand on this holiday. After 60 years of experience though, second generation owner Sykes said he has his 4th of July cooking plan down to a science.
“Before this day is over, we will cook more than 600 slabs of ribs and probably 700 to 800 pounds of pork,” Sykes said.
For Jeanne Friesen, she skipped the beach and drove from Montgomery just to get her BBQ fix.
“We came to try their pork sandwich because it was one of the top things to eat before you die in Alabama and it’s awesome," Friesen said.
Sykes has seen an increase in BBQ orders over the years because less people want to cook. For Sykes, it keeps him busy on his favorite holiday, but his favorite part is catching up with his customers.
“I get to see generations of people because the 4th of July is a celebration for all Americans, I don’t know who put the BBQ with it, but I’m sure glad they did," Sykes added.
