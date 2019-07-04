Big BBQ business on Fourth of July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fourth of July is traditionally one of the biggest holidays of the year for BBQ. But some people choose to leave the cooking to others.
We stopped by Archibald's in Northport.
It opened at 7 o’clock Thursday morning. The folks who work there anticipat a large crowd of hungry folks lining up for BBQ.
Owner Woodrow Washington, called this, along with Memorial Day, one of their busiest days of the year.
Cooks piled ribs, pork and chicken on the grill. Ten people there worked on the Fourth of July to keep up with the orders and make sure things run smoothly. Washington said some customers placed orders ahead of time
“Well really we’ll have people who have been placing orders from about a month ago, two days ago. But we’ve got plenty. So if they walk up, we take care of them, try to get them out as quickly as we can,” Washington added.
