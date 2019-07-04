3 arrested for robbery in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police have charged three men with a robbery on July 3.
The three suspects - 20-year-old Xavier Thompson, 18-year-old Keith Mburu and 18-year-old Daxton Keith - are each charged with first-degree robbery.
Police say they responded to an assault call in the 2800 block of Georgetown Drive at 6:57 a.m. Arriving officers found the assaulted victim and learned their his had been stolen at Cypress Gardens Apartments in the 3100 block of Carousel Court.
The victim told police he encountered the suspects outside McDonald’s on Montgomery Highway. One of the suspects asked the victim for a ride to Cypress Gardens, which the victim agreed to. When they arrived, the suspects assaulted the victim and forced him out of his victim, police say. Two suspects fled on foot while the third stole the vehicle.
The victim was transported to UAB Hospital and treated and released.
