The American Dream: B’ham native reflects on distinguished career as Secret Service agent

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Independence Day, we’re celebrating the American Dream that is the life and career of Special Agent in Charge, retired Secret Service Agent Mike Williams.
We met Williams in Ensley at his alma mater and talked about hope and inspiration and living something that’s larger than life.
“Well, I’m hopeful that just viewing my story today will give other kids from Ensley an opportunity to aspire to be the next secret service agent," Williams said. "Not necessarily the next Mike Williams, but wanting to become part of an agency that each and every day we do our job. We are witnessing history.”
Williams has never forgotten where he came from. His former high school is in current disrepair, but there are moments he’s said to himself, “Not bad for a kid from Ensley.”
“Well, I, again, I’ve had a couple of moments, but more importantly I think when I had an opportunity to introduce my mother to President Clinton over at Birmingham Southern College. I said, ‘Wow, I’m able to introduce my mother to the President of the United States. That’s pretty cool,’” Williams said.
Williams also had a chance to flip the modes of operation for the secret service coming to Ensley.
“Well, again, coming to Ensley and talking about my experiences here, I just want to let people know that we have very good people from Ensley who are doing great things and hoping that we are inspiration to the next generation. Again, I think this is a great community that I’m very proud of and very proud to be from,” Williams said.
