Absolutely Alabama: Good sausage and picture-perfect views

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’re doing a little grinding of gears and sausage. First, because it’s Independence Day Week we thought you might be looking for a good grilling item so we suggest you check out Autauga County and DeRamus Sausage.
Then, you may want to work off a little of that holiday meal so trail along with us to Calhoun County on the Chief Ladiga Trail.
We’ll take a look at America specifically The American Farmer through the lens of one of our state’s great photographers, Mark Gooch.
Plus, old barns always have a story to tell about history and you’ll meet a lady named Lacy who’s salvaging a piece of that history one board at a time.
Join us Saturday morning at 5:30 am on WSFA12 in Montgomery and Sunday morning at 4:30 am on WBRC FOX6 News in Birmingham. It’s the Absolutely Alabama way to celebrate Independence Day!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.