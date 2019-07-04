Absolutely Alabama: Good sausage and picture-perfect views

By Fred Hunter | July 4, 2019 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated July 4 at 3:15 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This week we’re doing a little grinding of gears and sausage. First, because it’s Independence Day Week we thought you might be looking for a good grilling item so we suggest you check out Autauga County and DeRamus Sausage.

Then, you may want to work off a little of that holiday meal so trail along with us to Calhoun County on the Chief Ladiga Trail.

We’ll take a look at America specifically The American Farmer through the lens of one of our state’s great photographers, Mark Gooch.

Plus, old barns always have a story to tell about history and you’ll meet a lady named Lacy who’s salvaging a piece of that history one board at a time.

Join us Saturday morning at 5:30 am on WSFA12 in Montgomery and Sunday morning at 4:30 am on WBRC FOX6 News in Birmingham. It’s the Absolutely Alabama way to celebrate Independence Day!

