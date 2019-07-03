Winter clothing drive for homeless

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two groups in Tuscaloosa are teaming up to help help veterans in West Alabama who are homeless and won’t have clothes for the winter.
It’s hot now, but it won’t stay that way. That’s why VFW Post 6022 joined Moose Lodge 804 to help homeless veterans keep warm this winter.
They’re holding a homeless veterans winter clothing drive. There’s an emphasis for coats, sweaters, gloves and stocking hats.
The organizations will also accept clothing or cash donations .
“There’s a huge need you see. It’s on a daily basis Veteran’s living on the street, veterans that are homeless. They’re needing clothes. It’s just a sad state of affairs,” said Michael Harris, Governor of Moose Lodge 804 told WBRC.
The VFW Post is open every Thursday - Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
The Moose Lodge is open every Tuesday - Saturday at 4:00 p.m .
