Tuscaloosa One Place working raise money for building

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa's One Place just celebrated its 20-year anniversary. Now it's kicking off a fundraising drive that will help pay for renovations to its new building.
The non-profit agency previously operated out of three houses and several portable buildings in Alberta. They specialize in organizing programs that support families, kids and parents, and they feel that will be easier to do under one roof. The money raised will pay for upgrades to the new building and keep it maintained.
"We do a lot of work that surrounds families. We know there’s power in families and our job is to strengthen that family unit,” Amanda Lightsey, Executive Director for Tuscaloosa’s One Place.
Donations to Tuscaloosa One Place can be made in person in it’s downtown office at 810 27th Avenue or online.
