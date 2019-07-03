Tuscaloosa City Schools registration still open for Pre-K

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Registration is still open for the 2019-2020 school year in Tuscaloosa City Schools.
The school system’s Pre-K Coordinator believes that’s a good way to ensure your child makes a smooth transition from life at home to the classroom.
Tuscaloosa City Schools have more than 600 kids enrolled in Pre-K. There are 34 Pre-K classes in the school system.
Kids in those classes learn more than just reading, math, and other academic courses.
They’re also getting accustomed emotionally to a classroom setting and learning what’s like being around other kids in class.
“Our goal in Pre-K is to get children ready for school. They learn procedures and expectations in school,” Diane Hilliker, Tuscaloosa City Schools Pre-K Coordinator explained.
Pre-K applicants must be four before September 2, 2019 and live in the Tuscaloosa.
To register, visit alprek.asapconnected.com.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.