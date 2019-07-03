Rain chances increase next few days

HEAT AND HUMIDITY: Heat will continue for the rest of this week and into next week. We hope that with higher rain chances that temperatures don’t soar well and above the mid-90s. Most locations will warm up into the low to mid-90s through the weekend. By early next week, models are indicating a slightly drier and hotter weather pattern with highs well into the mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll likely feel like it is in the 100°F-105°F range. Make sure you take several breaks and drink plenty of water if you have to be outside for a long period of time.