Rain chances increase next few days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the morning mostly dry with temperatures in the 70s. We can’t rule out a few showers this morning, but moisture from the southwest will likely increase giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain coverage is around 40 percent, and we expect the main time to see storms will fall between 12-8 p.m. Storms that form today have the potential to be strong with gusty winds, small hail and frequent lightning. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
FIRST ALERT: You might be able to take a break in watering your lawn or garden for the next few days as rain chances ramp up around 40-50 percent. Scattered storms are expected today through the weekend across Alabama. Hopefully many spots will see some much needed rain over this time frame. If you have any outdoor activities, please monitor the weather through our WBRC First Alert App. It’ll notify you of lightning or heavy rain nearby.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY: Heat will continue for the rest of this week and into next week. We hope that with higher rain chances that temperatures don’t soar well and above the mid-90s. Most locations will warm up into the low to mid-90s through the weekend. By early next week, models are indicating a slightly drier and hotter weather pattern with highs well into the mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll likely feel like it is in the 100°F-105°F range. Make sure you take several breaks and drink plenty of water if you have to be outside for a long period of time.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: If you plan on seeing fireworks tomorrow evening, temperatures will likely drop into the lower 80s. A few lingering showers or storms are possible, but we should be trending drier around 8-9 p.m. Best chance for a few storms Thursday evening could be in parts of East Alabama.
BEST RAIN CHANCES: It can be difficult determining when and exactly where showers and storms will fire up during the peak heating of the afternoon. We do think we’ll see a better chance for storms today and tomorrow. There’s potential we could see another round of storms move through Friday evening and again Saturday night into Sunday.
SEVERE POTENTIAL: We can never rule out the possibility to see a few strong or severe storms over the next several days. Main concern will be gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. If a severe storm forms, damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail will be the main issues.
