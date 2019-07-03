Oak Mountain High Jumper wins 2nd National Championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - He’s only been high jumping for two years, but by the looks of it, one would almost think Trey Allen is a pro.
“I just get a thrill of jumping over the bar, it’s just a thrill to it, it’s kind of like a roller coaster, it’s crazy," said the recent Oak Mountain High School graduate.
Allen, who is 6-foot-4, started high jumping his sophomore year. He gave up football and basketball to strictly focus on his new talent. Earlier this year, Allen cleared seven feet, a measurement that sent him into rare air.
“I always tell people when you walk through a door, look up at the frame, that’s about seven feet, he jumped over that and that’s pretty incredible,” said Trey’s track coach Riley White.
Allen’s won several state titles, and a couple weeks ago, he won his second national title in high jump, sweeping both indoor and outdoor nationals.
“It really didn’t hit me until I got home, I just feel blessed to be in this position. I never thought track and field would have been my gift. I always though football and basketball would have been, so it’s just crazy," Allen said.
“His ability to run that curve that last part of the high jump and then just bring that momentum into his block point has really allowed him to get that much higher off the ground,” White added.
Allen recently graduated from Oak Mountain and has signed a full track and field scholarship to the University of Louisville and will enroll in August. His ultimate goal? Compete In the Olympics one day.
