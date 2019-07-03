Northport PD planning to increase patrols

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport assistant police chief, Keith Carpenter, says they’re keeping a closer eye on places where crime has spiked and investigating more suspicious activities.
They plan to patrol areas where there have been repeated burglaries and break-ins.
It started two weeks ago after a shooting in broad daylight in a Northport strip mall. No one was injured and a suspect was identified and charged. Another a series of shootings have happened in Tuscaloosa and other parts of the county.
Now Northport police want to be more proactive.
“We've strategically scheduled officers to work proactively on patrol. To go out and make contact with the public. And try to help, deter crime from happening in Northport,” Carpenter explained.
He added that in two weeks, the unit has made 14 arrests, written nearly 50 tickets and recovered one gun.
