Marshae Jones’ attorney says DA “did the right thing” dismissing charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Marshae Jones’ attorney gave an emotional interview, just minutes after Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice Washington dropped the manslaughter charges against his client.
Her attorney Mark White says the DA “did the right thing.”
“She said, ‘Thank you.' The rest is privileged," replied White when asked how Jones reacted to the news of the dismissal.
“Some people have tried to subject her to unfair criticism,” he said. “Some people have tried to make her somebody she is not.”
Jones was charged in late June, for an incident that happened December of last year where her 5-month-old unborn child died shot Jones was shot at a Pleasant Grove shopping center.
A Jefferson County grand jury decided not to indict the woman who allegedly shot Jones.
“I think it would be unfair to criticize this grand jury, because I don’t know what they heard. You don’t know what they heard. My sense is already that there are things that we found in our investigation that no one was aware of,” said White.
Police said 27-year-old Jones instigated the fight and that the other woman shot her in self-defense.
But White says video they uncovered shows otherwise.
“Everything that we have uncovered substantiates our client’s story,” White said. “That she was not the aggressor and that she was in retreat when she was shot.”
White says the dismissal of charges still comes along with heartbreak, saying Jones has lost her house, her job, and a child.
When asked what he would say to Washington, he said, “I would say to her, and I would say to anybody else that has any criticism for her, it should not be there. She did her job and she did the right thing.”
White says he hopes this dismissal sets a precedent that everyone in the criminal justice system will do a “better job.”
“People came to the aid of a person who otherwise could have easily been consumed by a criminal justice system that frankly needs to be better; particularly for people that are poor, for people that are black, for women,” he said. “For all of those people in the world who like to think that the system works, this time it did.”
White said he hopes this means Jones will be able to get back into a secure environment and take care of her daughter.
