Louisiana ‘million dollar’ twins make college decision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you remember the Captain Shreve twins who were recently awarded over $2.6 million in college scholarships? Well, after weeks of consideration, they’ve made their decision on where to attend.
Brin and Nial Wilson will attend Louisiana Tech University this fall. The identical duo is enrolled in the College of Engineering and will also be joining the Louisiana Tech football family.
“The reason why we chose Tech is we felt at home on campus, the people welcomed us immediately and the engineering program is excellent,” the brothers said. “I am looking forward to officially becoming a bulldog and not just being a fan.”
Before ultimately deciding where to go to school, Brin was offered close to $1.4 million and Nial was offered over $1.3 million in scholarships from schools across the United States. Some of the college and universities include Morehouse College, St. John’s University, La Salle University, Loyola University and Barry University.
The twins were honored as Top 2019 Prospects by Louisiana Football Magazine & TV, Offense-Defense All-American Bowl selections in Daytona, Florida, and Blue-Grey All-American Bowl selections in Houston.
Brian and Nial are majoring in civil engineering.
