2 homes destroyed in Titusville fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two homes were destroyed in an early-morning fire in Titusville.
The fire happened in the 100 block of 2nd Ave. South. One home was occupied by a father and son, who both got out safely. The 14-year-old son heard glass breaking, looked outside, saw the fire and woke up his dad.
Information for donations for the Richardson family is being organized.
Birmingham Fire says the fire started in one home and spread to the residence next door. They are currently unsure which home the fire started in.
