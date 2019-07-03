Helena adds SRO to Helena Elementary School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Helena is working to make elementary school students safer this school year by adding a full time SRO.
Before now, Helena Elementary Schools had a different officer every week or so. Helena police officers had a rotating schedule, but now they will have a permanent officer.
The city found they had some extra money. The city decided to put towards a school resource officer.
This change will mean that all five Helena schools have a SRO. The one selected for the elementary school will be a Helena police officer.
