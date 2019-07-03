Heart Gallery Alabama: Brennan

Brennan, born September 2009, is a very friendly and happy child, despite his medical history.
He requires 24/7 care. He loves music and stuffed animals.
Brennan likes to listen to music and watch cartoons. He desires a stable and loving home.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
