New emergency boat in Hale County after Fourth of July accident last year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The one-year anniversary of a Fourth of July boating crash, where two people were killed and several others had to be rescued, is this Thursday
As the anniversary approaches, Hale County EMA now has a boat that can be used for water emergencies.
Area first responders had to borrow a boat and ask for help from other agencies, to respond to last year’s Fourth of July boating crash.
six months ago they used a grant and money from other sources to buy the new boat, outfitted it with sonar and emergency equipment. Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden feels they’re now better prepared to handle similar emergencies.
"I think it's on everybody's mind in the public. When we go out to eat people still talk about it. People say hey, how are ya'll prepared this year. Kids will be out on the river for this week for the Fourth of July. And there's a lot of parents wanting to know are we prepared to go get them in case,” Weeden told WBRC.
The boat will be out on the waters of the Black Warrior River Thursday afternoon in case it’s needed.
