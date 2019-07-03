Alabama Power auctioning off nearly 400 acres of land

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We don't normally hear about large acreage being auctioned off on a website, but that's just what Alabama Power is doing with almost 400 acres of land.
384 acres owned by Alabama Power sits behind this tree line. The land, which doesn’t face Lakeshore Parkway, was used as a utility easement by the power company. Now, no longer needed, it’s up to Chip Pearce to find a new owner.
“We do a lot of corporate auctions and a lot reasons why they chose the auction method is sometimes it’s hard to determine exactly what a property is worth. So the best way to find out its real value is to put it on the auction block,” says President of Pearce and Associates Chip Pearce.
It’s not an uncommon practice. Pearce also sells for AT&T, Spire, and construction company KBR International. Alabama Power says Pearce has sold several other properties for them and they’ve always had positive results. And—says Pearce—they move faster than the city or county.
“Government agencies move at their own pace. The auction will end in 3 ½ weeks, the purchaser has 30 days to close. From start to finish, a 60 day process,” says Pearce.
This also opens up the land to a wider variety of buyers.
“Because we’ve got many different types of buyers, the timber buyer, the investor, the developer, one guy may buy it and sit on it, it’s impossible to tell what the property is going to end up being used for. It doesn’t matter where it starts, all that matters is where it ends. So the sky’s the limit.”
Alabama power still has right of refusal, they can accept or refuse the final bid. The auction ends July 25th at 1:15 pm. If you’d like to bid, visit https://www.auctionbypearce.com/search/auctions/all-sales/ending-soon/all-categories/all-locations/?terms=
