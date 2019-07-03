Adored Sweets: Red, white and blue cake

Red, white and blue cake
Velvet Cake Ingredients:
· 2 ½ cups all purpose flour
· 1 ½ cups sugar
· 1 tsp baking powder
· ½ tsp cocoa powder
· 1 cup milk
· 2 sticks of butter, softened
· 2 large eggs
· 2 Tbsp food coloring (red or blue)
· 1 tsp white vinegar
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter and sugar together until light & fluffy.
2. Add in eggs 1 at a time and beat just until fully combined.
3. Add in food coloring, cocoa powder, and vinegar. Mix to incorporate.
4. Alternate the wet and dry ingredients. (Start with the dry flour mixture, mix, then add milk & vanilla, mix, and end with the dry flour mixture.)
5. Pour equal amounts of batter into the cake pans and bake for 25 minutes. Once the middle of the cake is set, remove from oven and let cool on a wire rack. Invert the pan to release the cake.
Cheesecake Ingredients:
· 24 oz. cream cheese, softened
· 1 ⅔ cups of sugar
· ¼ cups of all purpose flour
· 1 tbsp vanilla extract
· 3 large eggs
· ¾ cups heavy cream
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Beat the cream cheese with a paddle attachment & add in the sugar & flour. Beat until combined for about 3 minutes.
2. Add eggs one at a time and mix thoroughly. Beat in the heavy cream and vanilla just until completely blended.
3. Pour batter into a 9” round cake pan. Bake in a water bath or Bain Marie for an hour or until the center of the cake barely jiggles.
4. Remove from water bath and cool on a wire rack for two hours. Refrigerate until cold.
