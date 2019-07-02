82-year-old man charged with sex crimes in East Alabama

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 82-year-old man from Southside is charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and aggravated child abuse.
Bobby Wallis Copeland is in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $140,000 bond.
The allegations are reported to have happened in the 80s. Since Copeland’s arrest other potential victims have also been discovered.
Copeland also faces charges in Cleburne County and Lee County as well.
Anyone with any information should contact the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.
