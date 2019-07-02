New mobile command unit in Shelby Co. already being put to use

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the County Commission in making a big investment into a mobile command post.
The sheriff’s office has already used the mobile office several times for having it such a short amount of time. What this allows them to do is basically pick up any substation and take it with them to any scene they are working.
For example they used it at the Chelsea Fest over the weekend easily track potentially bad weather.
Lt. Mark Bishop says that having the command post will help logistics and communications at any scene the sheriff’s office has to be at for an extended amount of time. Whether it is a crime scene or a weather event, it will help everything go more smoothly.
“The mobile command unit is also equipped with multiple radios which gives us the capability to communicate with personnel on the scene on one radio frequency while still being able to communicate with other resources and patrol in case we need to call them to serve also,” he explains.
The sheriff’s office completely gutted the van and their tech team customized the interior to their needs. Shelby County Commission helped with the cost of the unit.
