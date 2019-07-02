Leaders, groups gather to protest the arrest of Marshae Jones

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders and women’s civil rights groups spoke out in support of Marshae Jones on Tuesday.
Jones is facing a manslaughter charge for the death of her fetus after being shot by another woman in a dispute.
There was a lot of passion and anger over the indictment of Jones by a Jefferson County grand jury.
Bessemer District Attorney Lynneice Washington is still trying to determine if she will pursue charges or not.
The morning rally was at the Bessemer Criminal Justice Center, organized by Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson.
Members of the Jones family and others attended. Tyson, along with civil rights leader Rose Sanders, says Alabama’s ban on abortions is sending a signal to limit reproductive rights of women in the state. The women called the arrest unjust and even racist. They urged District Attorney Washington to drop all charges against Jones.
“She is at a fragile state now. Her house was burned down right after her baby was killed and she turned around and lost her job. So I dare you to prosecute this young lady,” Tyson said.
Tyson said there will be massive protests in the county if charges are not dropped. The groups also lashed out at Alabama lawmakers and Governor Kay Ivey for approving the abortion ban.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.