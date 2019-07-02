Fourth of July celebrations could impact your commute home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Fourth of July celebration may impact your way home from work tomorrow.
At 5:00 p.m., the Helena Fourth of July celebration starts. The event will be in the Old Town Helena area which many people pass through to get home.
Helena Police Chief Pete Folmar says that drivers can expect a lot of people walking around that area and more cars on the road as folks make their way to the firework celebration.
“Coming through that area you will see a lot of police officers directing traffic so pay attention to those but most just keep an eye out to heavy pedestrian traffic coming through there,” he explains.
Chief Folmar also asks folks walking around to be extra careful especially if you have small children. The firework show will start at 9:00 p.m.
