FIRST ALERT: Feels-like temps will enter the triple digits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day dry and warm with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Similar to yesterday, rain chances will remain limited across the area thanks to an area of high pressure. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the 100-105 degree range. We highly urge people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have to be outside, make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but the majority of us will remain dry.
HOT WEEK: Every day this week we’ll likely climb into the low to mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the 100-105 degree range through the weekend. Let’s hope increasing rain chances will cool us down a little by Thursday.
INDEPENDENCE DAY FORECAST: Rain chances will ramp up a little in coverage Wednesday into Thursday. We can expect scattered showers and storms to develop mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Hopefully by sunset, most of the activity will come to an end just in time for fireworks Wednesday and Thursday evening. Temperatures in the 8-9 p.m. time frame will likely cool into the lower 80s. If you receive rain, temperatures could be a few degrees cooler in the upper 70s.
STRONG STORM CHANCE: Storms that form all week long will have the potential to be strong with a small chance for a severe storm. Main threats will be gusty winds up to 40 mph, small hail, frequent lightning and locally heavy rain.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday is trending slightly drier and hotter. We’ll likely see a 20-30 percent chance for rain with highs in the mid-90s. Models are showing a better rain chance developing Sunday as a weak front to our north spreads moisture into the state. We can’t rule out one or two strong or severe storms with this system Sunday as it moves to the south. Rain chance around 40-50 percent.
