FIRST ALERT: Feels-like temps will enter the triple digits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are starting the day dry and warm with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Similar to yesterday, rain chances will remain limited across the area thanks to an area of high pressure. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the 100-105 degree range. We highly urge people to avoid strenuous outdoor activities between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have to be outside, make sure you take several breaks and stay hydrated. We’ll introduce a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon, but the majority of us will remain dry.