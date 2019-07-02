Fireworks illegal in Birmingham and other cities in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A word of warning from the Birmingham Police Department: don’t set off fireworks this July 4th without paying for a permit first.
The Police Department will go after your if you set off a Roman Candle, fire crackers or other explosives. You can expect to get a ticket if a policeman sees you setting off fireworks.
A lot of people are buying fireworks this week. They like celebrating the holiday with a big bang or explosions with a lot of sparkle.
Cities don’t allow for fireworks. It’s only allowed in the unincorporated areas of the county.
It’s illegal to sale fireworks within city limits. It’s illegal to to sale to those 16 years old and younger. You can’t set off fireworks within 600 feet of a church, hospital or public school.
Now people can get permits to set off fireworks for fireworks shows. They pay a $100 for a permit to do so within city limits.
For the city it’s a matter of safety.
“Yeah the city ordinance prohibits fireworks within the city limits. A lot of people don’t understand that. They don’t know it. That is why most of those places that sale fireworks are not within the city limits of Birmingham,” Sgt. Johnny Williams said.
Sgt. Williams said officers will be out doing their normal patrols and could give you a ticket if they see someone fire off fireworks. It will be up to the city judge to decide the penalty.
Sgt. Williams continues to speak out against celebratory gunfire as a way to celebrate the holiday.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.