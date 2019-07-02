FBI offers $20K reward to help find person who shot, killed 9-year-old girl in park

FBI offers $20K reward to help find person who shot, killed 9-year-old girl in park
Markiya Dickson was shot and killed in May.
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 2, 2019 at 9:14 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 10:44 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI announced Tuesday it is offering a $20,000 reward to help find the person who shot and killed a girl at a Richmond park in May.

[ ‘A cowardly act’: No suspects yet in 9-year-old’s shooting death ]

Markiya Dickson, a third-grader in Chesterfield, was caught in the crossfire of the shooting on May 26 at Carter Jones Park.

Authorities said Monday there were two groups fighting that exchanged gunfire.

[ ‘There are no words’: 9-year-old killed in Richmond was student in Chesterfield ]

A boy was also injured in the shooting.

In late May, the Richmond Police Department released this information about the people they were looking for in connection to the shooting:

  • “Suspect 1: A young black male who was seen with no shirt on and wearing a white towel or T-shirt on his head. He is believed to have braids that are shoulder length.”
  • “Suspect 2: A young black male with a medium build and short cropped hair. He was seen wearing blue shirt and grey or dark colored pants.”
  • “Suspect 3: A young black male wearing dark clothing.”

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the FBI at 804-261-1044.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.