Elevate Tuscaloosa plan supports summer learning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of the summer learning programs wrapped up Tuesday and that includes Tuscaloosa City Schools. Mayor Walt Maddox’s plan Elevate Tuscaloosa is designed to put a strong emphasis on improving education.
Elevate Tuscaloosa not only supports strengthening Pre-K in the school system, but it also supports Tuscaloosa City Schools summer learning efforts. The system has had more than 1600 students participate in one of their nine summer learning programs this summer.
Andrew Maxey, Director of Special Programs, said students who are already behind or barely making average during the school year, have a higher chance of regressing over the summer without a learning program.
Maxey said Elevate Tuscaloosa’s plan to make summer learning a priority will hopefully expand the program in the future, eventually serving more students. “The relevance to elevate to this work in summer is that Elevate helps as a community draw attention to the need for excellence in summer. The need to say we simply can’t ignore the summer space when it comes to learning,” said Maxey.
Maxey said they’ll have more statistics towards the end of the summer that shows where summer learning exactly benefits your child.
