Birmingham police asking for help finding broad daylight burglars

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is hoping someone will help them nab some broad daylight burglars.
The incident in question happened last Thursday at an apartment complex in Birmingham.
Luckily, a neighbor nearby had one of those Ring doorbell cameras. It caught three suspects. Two men and a woman. You can see them getting into the apartment.
The break-in happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. After a while, the crooks started making off with big screen TV’s. They walked out the front door of the apartment, going down the stairs. Sometimes, there was another apartment dweller nearby. Birmingham Police hope someone will recognize the three.
Police say the burglary was rather brazen. “An apartment complex always means more people are around. So I think this particular suspects are pretty bold. Broad daylight in an area where there is lots of people around. It didn’t seem to slow them down,” J.M. Davis with Crime Stoppers said.
You can slow these guys down by turning over any information to the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You just might get a reward.
