21-year-old pregnant woman missing from Miss. found dead
By Morgan Howard | July 1, 2019 at 12:51 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 2:45 PM

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The 21-year-old pregnant woman who went missing out of Holmes County has been found dead.

According to Sheriff Willie March, Makayla Winston was found off of Franklin Road in Holmes County around noon on Monday.

Winston went missing June 27th when her car was found deserted with the keys still in the ignition at an intersection.

She was last seen by family members wearing a black t-shirt dress leaving her home on Taylor Street in Goodman. Winston was also nine-months pregnant.

According to family, she left to show the baby’s father the sonogram Thursday evening and never returned home.

The four-door 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix Winston was located at the intersection of Highway 14 at Interstate 55 in Holmes County on Friday.

Winston’s cell phone was found wiped clean laying in a ditch near the car. A radio was taken from the car.

